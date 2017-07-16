Recall on hot dogs sold in stores and restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – More than 7,000,000 pounds of beef and pork hot dogs, sausages, and salami made by Sabrett are being recalled over bone pieces.

According to the USDA’s food safety inspection service several customers reported pieces of bones and cartilage in the products. One customer reported a mouth injury.

The recall by Marathon Enterprises includes hot dogs and salami sold to restaurants and other food services under the Sabrett, Nathan’s Private Label and Katz’s Delicatessen labels.

It also includes products sold at retail outlets under the brands Sabrett, Papaya King, 1906 Premium, Western Beef and Stew Leonard’s.

The products have use-by or sell-by dates between June 19 and October 6, 2017.