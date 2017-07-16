Polarizing result speaks how people view President Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At close to the six-month mark of Donald Trump’s presidency, the people are champing at the bit in offering their opinion on his performance.

The question has been posed: How do you rate Trump? The answers are polarizing, to say the least.

Many believe that President Trump is not up to the task of being president with almost 49% of the vote giving him the grade ‘F’.

Conversely, 39% of the voters believe President Trump is doing an outstanding job giving him the grade of ‘A’.

One thing is for sure about President Trump: There is no lukewarm opinion about the 45th president of the United States.

Either people love him or hate him.