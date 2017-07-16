Murfreesboro family farm is victimized by vandals

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Batey Farms is seeking help to find those responsible for tearing up their fields.

According to a post Saturday on the farm’s Facebook page a black jeep was seen spinning around the field.

Here’s what they had to say about the damage done to this 8th generation family farm:

Disrespect of others hard work in life will never get you anywhere. While the black jeep seen spinning around my field may have enjoyed slinging some mud, may they be reminded that someone before them worked hard to prepare the land for others enjoyment and an opportunity to make a living for their family. Want to know why farms leave urban areas like we live in? It’s in large part due to the trespassing and disrespect urban growth brings to quite rural lands. Just because its green space doesn’t mean it’s free to come do as you please! – Batey Farms/Facebook