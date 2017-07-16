Man wearing wig shoots person in attempted robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attempted robbery turned into shots being fired in North Nashville Sunday afternoon.

It took place at the Little Barn Market Discount Tobacco And Beer on the corner of Brick Church Pike and Ewing Street.

An eyewitness, Michael Story, said that a man, an early-to-mid 20s African-American wearing a black shirt and white pants, walked into the store wearing a wig.

Story continued and said, “He walked in the store before I walked in. And I walked in behind him. And he went back to the beer coolers and when I saw him coming up the aisle with a rag around his hand, I saw the end of a pistol. We come out, and went up to the counter and tried to rob and was coming out of the door and the guy tried to grab him and when he grabbed him he pulled the pistol out of his pocket and shot him in the back.”

The eyewitness said the bullet struck the man in the upper right shoulder and it was described as a minor wound.

Story continued and said the man ran out of the store on foot down Ewing Drive, turned left onto Anna Court and disappeared into the wooded area.