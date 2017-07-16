Clarksville man accused of hitting 2 officers, firefighter with stolen car

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was arrested after investigators say he hit two police officers and a firefighter Friday night in Oak Grove, Kentucky with a car stolen out of Nashville.

According to Oak Grove Police, the incident happened on Kentucky 115 as the first responders were blocking the road for a wreck.

Officers said 19-year-old Dreon Key hit the officers and the firefighter with the car, then drove into Clarksville where he hit a parked car, and took off running, leaving behind three people in the car that he was driving.

Once arrested, Key was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended license, fleeing and evading police, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.

The officers and the firefighter did not suffer serious injuries.