Body found at Hamilton Creek Marina Sunday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body was found in the waters of the Percy Priest Lake at 5:25 p.m. late Sunday afternoon.

Metro police said a body was found in the reservoir after some people, who were swimming in the water, discovered it near the Hamilton Creek Marina boat ramp.

The recovered body was a man in his late 20s to early 30s.

Police also said the body looked like it was in the water for almost one day.

As the body was retrieved, swimmers thought another body was in the lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Office of Emergency Management, and Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) searched the lake.

After the search, it was determined there was not a second body and the search was subsequently called off.

The body was then given to the Medical Examiner for further investigation.