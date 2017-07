NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in West Nashville.

Metro police said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a call of a person shot along Acklen Park Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported seeing two men flee the scene.

No additional details have been released.

