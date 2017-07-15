Williamson County GOP hosts first major gubernatorial straw poll

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Republican Party held its annual summer BBQ tonight at Little Creek Farms in Thompson’s Station. .

A record sold-out crowd of guests attended, and 243 voted in the straw poll, making this the largest gubernatorial straw poll in recent Tennessee political history.

The straw poll provided a good early pulse check of who influential Republicans in Williamson County and other mid-state counties support in the gubernatorial race.

Saturday’s attendees included conservative activists, prominent donors, party leaders, and over two dozen elected officials.

Attendees cast their straw poll ballots with gumballs.

The results are as follows:

Bill Lee: 153

Sen. Mae Beavers: 63

Congressman Diane Black: 16

Speaker Beth Harwell: 8

Randy Boyd: 4

Williamson County Republican Party Chairman Debbie Deaver said the following:

Congratulations to Bill Lee for winning the first major straw poll of the 2018 gubernatorial cycle. We are thrilled to have so many fine choices for Governor and plan on hosting many more events for Republicans in Williamson County to get to know each of the gubernatorial candidates.

Addressing the crowd were U.S. Congressman Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Jack Johnson, Sen. Mark Green, and gubernatorial candidates Sen. Mae Beavers and businessman Bill Lee.