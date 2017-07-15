VP Pence keynote speaker at annual Nashville GOP dinner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2017 Statesmen’s Dinner, hosted by the Tennessee Republican Party, will have a distinguished guest as its keynote speaker.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden released the following statement Saturday on the 2017 Statesmen’s Dinner:

“I am very excited to announce that the Tennessee Republican Party’s Keynote Speaker for the 2017 Statesmen’s Dinner will be Vice President Mike Pence. This is an exciting time for the Tennessee Republican Party as we continue to grow and gear up for 2018’s critical elections. With Vice President Mike Pence as our Keynote Speaker and Governor Bill Haslam as our Dinner Chair, we expect this will be one of the largest and most successful Statesmen’s Dinners to date. It will certainly be an event no Republican in Tennessee will want to miss.”

The event will take place on August 3 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Receptions will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner will start at 6:30 p.m.