DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-alarm fire damaged the Comfort Suites in Donelson on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at the hotel located near Stewarts Ferry Pike and Percy Priest Drive.

News 2 viewers shared pictures showing flames bursting through the roof of the hotel.

We are told the hotel was evacuated.

No additional details have been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates