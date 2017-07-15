Suspect sought in Trigg County stabbing

TRIGG COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – Investigators in Trigg County, Kentucky are searching for a stabbing suspect who they describe as “armed and dangerous.”

According to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Jaron Wilson stabbed a woman with a knife and left the scene before deputies arrived. It’s unclear when the incident happened.

No additional information has been released.

Deputies said Wilson will be charged with first-degree assault.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 522-8888.