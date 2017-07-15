Man shot in head during incident in Millersville

Millersville, Tenn (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in Sumner County.

Millersville police tell News 2 they were called to the scene in the 5000 block of Slaters Creek Access Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to our partners at Smokey Barn News one man was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police on the scene said another man was injured and taken to a hospital, but quickly released.

They also say the scene was secured and the community not in danger.

