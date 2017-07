NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Lightning is blamed for a fire on the roof of a home in Rock Harbor Condominiums Saturday morning.

Fire officials on the scene say damage was primarily contained to the roof and ceiling of one unit.

They say lightning also caused a short in the building’s alarm system and that they had difficulty getting someone to turn it off.

No injuries were reported on the scene and the extent of the damage was not known.