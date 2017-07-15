Franklin cyclist hit by SUV recovering, Nashville bike shop lends help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday marks one week since a driver hit a bicyclist on Natchez Trace Parkway.

It was caught on camera, and it went viral.

It was Tyler Noe’s first time on a bike since he was a child.

He started training for his first triathlon.

After the hit-and-run, Noe said he would never get back on a bicycle.

However, he had a change of heart during his recovery.

“I did say that. I can’t really give up there,” said Noe, the cyclist hit by the SUV. “I definitely set a goal. For myself and don’t want to give up there.”

Noe still has a long way to go until his body recovers. He also admitted fighting his fear will be a challenge.

The owners of Redkite Bicycle Studio in Nashville are raising money to help him accomplish his goal.

“This has brought to the surface a lot of animus that motorist have towards cyclist, right,” said Patrick Harkins, co-owner of the Redkite Bicycle Studio. “So we thought it would be nice if somebody like Tyler could come out of it better off than where he started and that he could also know that there’s a big community of people who care about their own and that we are willing to help.”

You can make a donation at the shop to help get Noe a triathlon bike, helmet, and cycling shoes.

Meanwhile, Marshall Neely, the driver who hit Noe, will make his first appearance in court next week.

Many bicyclists plan to ride to the courthouse during Neely’s court appearance to show support for Noe.