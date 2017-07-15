First major gubernatorial straw poll to be held at summer BBQ

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Republican Party will hold its annual summer BBQ Saturday at Little Creek Farms in Thompson’s Station.

Guests will participate in the first major gubernatorial straw poll of the 2018 cycle. All announced and likely Republican candidates will be on the ballot.

The BBQ will feature U.S. Congressman Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Mark Green, Sen. Jack Johnson’s band, The Austin Brothers, and gubernatorial candidates Bill Lee and Sen. Mae Beavers.

Co-hosts include the Davidson County Republican Party, the Tennessee College Republican Committee, the Republican Women of Williamson County, the Williamson County Republican Career Women, and the Williamson County Young Republicans.

Platinum sponsors of the BBQ are U.S. Congressman Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Mark Green, Sen. Jack Johnson, and Bill Lee for Tennessee.

The event is from 4-7 p.m., and the straw poll results will be announced around 6 p.m.

It is also likely to be announced that the U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence, will be in Nashville August 3 for the state’s GOP dinner.

For tickets, go to http://www.williamsongop.org/bbq.