RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people were killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash along a rural road south of Murfreesboro.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, it happened along Dilton Mankin Road, east of Redwood Drive.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

No information has been released about the victims.

