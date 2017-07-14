Vols picked 3rd, Vandy 6th in SEC Media poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It doesn’t mean anything, except for bragging rights until the actual season starts, and where the perception of a team is entering the upcoming season.

After losing several players to the NFL draft, the Tennessee Volunteers have been picked to finish third in the SEC East in the preseason media poll.

The Vols sit behind both Florida and Georgia despite beating both of them a year ago, and according to the people who cover the teams, are predicted to miss out on a trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game.

Vanderbilt, despite returning 18 starters, was selected to finish sixth ahead of only Missouri in the East this year.

Here is a look at the entire preseason media poll for the entire conference:

SEC East

1. Georgia

2. Florida

3. Tennessee

4. South Carolina

5. Kentucky

6. Vanderbilt

7. Missouri



SEC West

1. Alabama

2. Auburn

3. LSU

4. Arkansas

5. Texas A&M

6. Mississippi State

7. Ole Miss

Alabama was picked to win the West and the conference championship game after winning it the past three seasons. The only other team to break 10 votes was Auburn.

Ole Miss was picked last in the West facing a post season ban this year.