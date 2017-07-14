TN cupola crews work around stormy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some of those very mindful of Friday’s stormy weather work on the very top of the Tennessee State Capitol.

They have been hoisted up there by a 300-foot crane which, as you might imagine, could also turn into a lightning rod in stormy conditions.

Because of that, work to remove and restore ornate stonework on the Capitol’s cupola stopped and started several times as dark cloud rolled through middle Tennessee.

Early Friday morning, the crews did manage to remove the iconic flag pole that is the Capitol’s highest structure.

Other parts soon followed as crews decided to take the stonework down in pieces instead of removing it all at once.

The year-long $2 million project began last month with scaffolding built around the cupola.