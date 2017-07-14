Surveillance video shows suspects in Murfreesboro mosque vandalism

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance cameras from inside the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro caught the suspects who vandalized the mosque earlier this week.

Sgt. Dan Goodwin told News 2 the video was shot from inside the lobby and you can see people moving just outside the door.

One man is shorter with a muscular build and wearing a spray-painting respirator with some sort of hood. He’s in a tight, short-sleeved jumpsuit with a patch on the right shoulder and is wearing dark athletic shoes with reflective tape.

The second man is much taller and husky and was wearing some kind of werewolf Halloween mask. He’s wearing a T-shirt with a graphic on the back, long shorts, and boots.

“This second man has distinctive lower legs that are huge,” Sgt. Goodwin said.

Police in Murfreesboro are hoping someone may recognize these men from local fitness, MMA or traditional martial arts businesses or gyms.

Anyone who recognizes the men should contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.

