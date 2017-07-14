Strong storms possible across Middle Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Strong storms could impact Middle Tennessee Friday.

The morning will start off quiet, but scattered thunderstorms will be break out later in the daytime heat. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

A few of those storms may produce gusty, damaging winds, and frequent lightning.

Keep an eye on the radar

Although the rush hour commute this morning is dry, later today a few storms could cause localized flooding, particularly ponding of water on roadways where heavy downpours occur.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Tennessee under a “Marginal” Risk for severe weather. This is the lowest category, it does mean that a few storms could become strong.

There will likely be sporadic severe thunderstorm warnings during the afternoon and evening.

