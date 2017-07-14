Police search for man last seen at friend’s apartment 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who was last seen at his friend’s apartment more than a week ago.

According to police, Johnathan Armstrong was last seen on July 6 at an apartment complex on 11th Avenue South. Police said his cell phone was turned off the next morning in the Edgehill area.

Armstrong was reported missing by his sister on July 10.

The 28-year-old is five feet nine inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and under his left eye.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call Det. Matt Filter at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-CRIME.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.