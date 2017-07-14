Opryland announces theme of this year’s ‘A Country Christmas’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gaylord Opryland Resort announced the lineup for its 34th annual “A Country Christmas” on Friday.

This year’s theme will include “A Charlie Brown Christmas” ice display, which will feature two million pounds of ice carved by 40 master artisans from Harbin, China.

For the first-time ever, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, featuring never-before-seen performances will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House from November 18 to December 27.

Also new this year is Diamond Rio’s Holidays and Hits Dinner Show, which will be held from November 17 to December 25. The award-winning band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1998.

Crews have also begun hanging the millions of lights at the Opryland Hotel. This year’s display will feature a total of three million lights.

The hotel will also include a 6,000-square-foot indoor ice rink in its Holiday Hall. Guests will have the opportunity to ride the Opryland Express kids’ train, stop by the Gingerbread Decorating Corner, or take a whirl on Santa’s Spinners tea cup ride.

“A Country Christmas” has been hailed one of the “10 Great Places to Catch up with Santa” by USA Today, one of the top 10 places to spend Christmas by Travel + Leisure and a “Nashville Treasure” by Southern Living.

“A Country Christmas” runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2018.

Tickets and packages are available by calling 1-888-677-9872.