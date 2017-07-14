Music retailers busy networking at National Association of Music Merchants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music retailers are busy networking at Music City Center as part of the National Association of Music Merchants conference.

But it’s not just instruments and gear on display at NAMM. There are also unique items being sold.

Strung is a company that sells necklaces and bracelets made with guitar strings.

The co-owners of the company have been touring for 10 years and came up with the idea to make jewelry when they saw guitar strings lying around the tour bus.

Money from each bracelet sold by Strung is donated to music education charities.

“You know, a big part of as a musician myself, I had a lot of opportunity when I was a young kid to learn how to play the guitar and the drums and I feel like in today’s world, music education programs are getting cut in schools and this is a cool way to give kids an opportunity when they are younger to get exposed to music,” said Tim Barbour.

He told News 2 Strung is working to raise more money for charity by using strings played by well-known artists on stage to make jewelry. Expect to see those products later this year.

Peavey Electronics is anyone one of the businesses with a display at NAMM. The Mississippi-based company has been in business for more than 50 years, and most of the guitars at the booth were made back home.

The general manager of product development told News 2 what makes Nashville such a great place to hold the summer NAMM event.

“Just being a part of the music community in Nashville is amazing. Every street corner has a professional musician on it. It’s one of the unique places in the world where you can see, not just talented musicians, but amazingly talented musicians everywhere you go. Definitely the place to be for music,” explained Fred Poole.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door. NAMM is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Click here for more details.