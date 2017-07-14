Multiple deaths reported in crash on I-65 North in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – Multiple people were killed and Interstate 65 North is closed after a crash involving four vehicles near Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday night.

It happened near mile marker 30 around 10:30 p.m.

Kentucky State Police reported the crash involved two passenger vehicle and two commercial vehicles.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, which resulted in multiple deaths, according to the KSP.

All northbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed and traffic is being diverted onto US 31 near mile markert 28.

No additional information was released.