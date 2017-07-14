Motorcyclists call for more awareness and safety on roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist is killed, and his passenger severely injured after a hit and run over the weekend. Now fellow bikers are calling for more awareness, and safety. O Rendezvous is a haven for the hard workers and bikers alike. You’ll find poker and beer on one end, and nestled in the back corner is a wall of photos. The wall features photos of friends lost over the years. Some taken from age, some from sickness, others from biking accidents. Robert ‘Buddy’ Jordan is the newest picture on the wall.

Jordan would die on the scene, while the driver fled.

Zachary Price, 18, would be arrested hours later.

Police reported he appeared intoxicated, and that they found evidence of drug use at the scene of the incident.

“He was 18, drunk, taking drugs,” said Kimberly Gallagher, an employee at the bar. “That made me even angrier.”

It’s a concern for bikers every time they fire up their bikes.

Every ride a gamble, hoping other drivers pay attention.

“I mean, you’ve got to watch them,” said Barry Brown, a patron at the bar. “You’ve got to pay attention all the time.”

It’s a problem across the state. Numbers from TDOT show a steady increase in motorcycle fatalities from 1998-2015.



So far in 2017, there have been six fatal accidents in the Metro, two along Old Hickory Boulevard. So far in 2017, there have been six fatal accidents in the Metro, two along Old Hickory Boulevard.

Buddy’s wife, Tiffany Jordan, died eight months earlier, after a single bike wreck just up the road.

The Jordan’s won’t be forgotten at Rendezvous. Their pictures now hang together on the wall, a reminder for all who ride of the dangers of the open road.

A memorial service for Robert Jordan has been scheduled for June 22nd, at the Elks Lodge in Madison, at 12:00 PM.

A Go Fund Me has been set up, to help raise funds for funeral expenses