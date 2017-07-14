Military identifies 16 killed in Mississippi airplane crash

(Jimmy Taylor via AP)

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WKRN) – The 16 servicemen killed in this week’s military plane crash in Mississippi have been identified.

The KC-130 refueling tanker was carrying members of an elite Marine unit across the country for training in Arizona when it went down Monday afternoon in the Mississippi Delta.

The fiery crash scattered wreckage for miles and sent pillars of black smoke over the countryside. Officials have since said the plane appeared to develop problems while in the air.

It was the deadliest Marine Corps air disaster across the world since 2005, when a transport helicopter when down during a sandstorm in Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a sailor.

Below are the identities of the victims. Click here to read more details about their time in the service.

Major Caine Goyette

Caine Goyette (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 


Major Sean Elliott of Orange, California

Sean Elliott (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Gunnery Sergeant Mark Hopkins of Chesapeake, Virginia

Mark Hopkins (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Gunnery Sergeant Brendan Johnson of Chittenden, Vermont

Brendan Johnson (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Staff Sergeant Joshua Snowden of Dallas, Texas

Joshua Snowden (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Sergeant Owen Lennon of Rockland, New York

Own Lennon (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Sergeant Julian Kevianne of Dallas, Texas

Julian Kevianne (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Corporal Daniel Baldassare of Monmouth, New Jersey

Daniel Baldassare (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Corporal Collin Schaaff of Pierce, Washington

Collin Schaaff (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Staff Sergeant William Kundrat of Frederick, Maryland

William Kundrat (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Staff Sergeant Robert Cox of Ventura, California

Robert Cox (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Sergeant Talon Leach of Callaway, Missouri

Talon Leach (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Sergeant Chad Jenson of Los Angeles, California

Chad Jenson (United States Marine Corps)

 

Sergeant Joseph Murray of Duval, Florida

Joseph Murray (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Sergeant Dietrich Schmieman of Benton, Washington

Dietrich Schimeman (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)

 

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ryan Lohrey of Middletown, Indiana

Ryan Lohrey (Courtesy: United States Marine Corps)