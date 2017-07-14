Man critically injured in shooting at Hermitage apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot in the leg at a Hermitage apartment complex Thursday night.

It happened at the Cherry Creek Apartments on Crystal Spring Lane in Hermitage around 10 p.m.

Metro police reported officers were called to the area for a possible burglary in progress where the caller said two men were at their front door with guns.

An officer saw a green SUV leaving the scene and the driver matched the suspect description.

Another officer tried to stop the SUV on Interstate 40, followed it to I-65 and pulled the vehicle over at the Long Hollow Pike exit.

By this time, officers determined a man was shot in the upper leg at the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Metro police said the suspect came to the apartment because the victim was now dating his former girlfriend.

Officers took the driver of the SUV and a passenger into custody without incident.

A handgun was recovered from the SUV and another was found at the scene of the shooting.

No additional information was released.