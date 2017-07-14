Lipscomb, Nissan host camp for kids on robotics in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robots are battling for supremacy.

This is not the plot of a new summer blockbuster, but a real-life competition that happened Friday at Lipscomb University

Lipscomb teamed up with Nissan to host camps for kids who want to learn about robotics.

Nissan Engineers worked with the kids teaching them about mechanics and engineering.

Advanced campers pitted robots they built against each other in a football-style game.

“This week, they are learning how to start with a blank piece of paper, and a game at the end, and figure out ‘how can we best design a robot to compete in this game and win it’?” said Greg Nordstrom, co-director of Robotics Camp.

Ethan Adams, a camp participant, helped to build one of the robots.

“It’s made after the classic claw-bot, which is one of the VEX models,” Ethan said. “And I just put a bumper on the back of it, so you can see it here.”

The co-director of the camp said he hopes kids who participate learn all about teamwork.

Nordstrom’s hope is that they become interested in science, technology, and engineering.