La Vergne sees drop in crime rates

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The chief of police in La Vergne said the town has seen a big drop in crime rates during the first six months of the year.

“When we look at our reported crimes for the first six months of the calendar year, crimes are down 38.9 percent! This is a decrease of 992 reported crimes,“ said Chief Mike Walker.

At this point in 2016, “crimes against persons” were at 781 and this year so far, the number is 441.

Chief Walker said calls for service in the area have actually increased but incidents are not always crime-related.

“I am very proud to see the decrease in crime. We strive on a daily basis to make this city safer,” said Chief Walker.

Walker credits the decrease to aggressive and targeted patrols, the hard-working men and women on his team and watchful citizens who alert police when they see something suspicious.