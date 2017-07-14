Judge pushes back Tad Cummins trial to January 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A judge has granted Tad Cummins request to waive his rights to a speedy trial and has reset his trial date for Jan. 2, 2018.

The former Maury County teacher, who is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and travelling to northern California, was set to go to trial on July 25.

Cummins faces two federal charges in the case of obstruction of justice and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in late May.

The 50-year-old made the request, saying in light of how serious the charges are, more time is needed to “conduct additional research and investigation.”

If convicted, Cummins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to life.

He also faces charges in Tennessee of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas while at school.

The 50-year-old has remained in custody since his arrest on April 20. Thomas was returned safely to her family.

