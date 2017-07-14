First French fest to be held at Sevier Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – French culture will be celebrated in Music City Friday when Alliance Francaise de Nashville holds its first ever festival in Sevier Park.

The event coincides with Bastille Day, which is France’s National Day and commemorates the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille.

The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the community. There will be food trucks, live music, backyard games and French wine.

Francophiles can get their fix from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sevier Park.

