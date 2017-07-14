East Nashville homeowners lament water, sewage flooding neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – East Nashville neighbors say when it downpours, water and sewage flood their backyards, crawlspaces, and basements.

Metro Water Services has prioritized the project that would help fix the problem, which includes infrastructure updates.

In a statement, MWS said “This is an issue we have been wanting to address for years. In addition to funding, we had to obtain ARAP (aquatic resource alteration permits) from TDEC. With both acquired, the project is now officially in the design phase.”

The reason the repairs are being done now is that Metro Council approved a storm water fee increase earlier this year in order to tackle the more than $200 million backlog in repair projects.

However, there is still more that needs to happen in this neighborhood. The sewer and storm water share a combined line.

Councilman Brett Withers says the sewer and storm water each need their own lines but that could take years to complete.

“What Metro has been charged to do by the federal government is completely separate our sewer and storm water systems and that’s a project that’s been underway for a while but we have many years to go,” Withers told News 2.

“It’s greatly concerning that they aren’t really addressing this and they’re not communicating with the community that something is going to be done,” said homeowner Chris Lehman.

Lehman lives on South 15th Street at Boscobel Street. He showed us pictures of his flooded backyard after a downpour.

“I do worry about potential health issues and that’s it’s something that’s not good for me or my family,” he said.

The project will cost Metro Water anywhere from $500,000-$700,000 and will help the issue but it won’t fix it entirely, says Withers.

“This is a start,” said Withers.

The repairs won’t begin for at least another year. Neighbors say they can’t happen soon enough.