Deadly crash closes I-840 West in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly crash has closed Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.

It happened just after 5:15 p.m. near the Arno Road exit. At least one vehicle overturned.

It’s not yet known how many vehicles were involved or how many people were killed.

All westbound lanes were closed. Drivers were being diverted to alternate routes.

Eastbound lanes saw heavy traffic due to rubbernecking delays.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. Further details have yet to be released.

