3 charged with second-degree murder after 23-year-old dies of overdose

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police have charged three people in connection to a 23-year-old’s overdose death.

In March, police responded to a home on Spencer Avenue where the victim overdosed on heroin and fentanyl.

According to police, during the course of the investigation it was revealed the victim overdosed on drugs obtained from Tatiana Johnson, 19, Damion Anderson, 23, and Leon Anderson, 34.

All three have been charged with second-degree murder and were booked into the Sumner County jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.