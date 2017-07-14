1 arrested, 1 still wanted in string of Franklin car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for the second suspect accused in a rash of car burglaries that plagued three subdivisions.

Authorities say the two suspects—Clayton Wallos and Nicholas Owens—were involved in eight auto burglaries total and at least one home invasion.

All of the crimes reportedly took place in the Fieldstone Farms, Westhaven, and Chestnut Bend subdivisions in June and July.

Franklin police say detectives have recovered several items stolen during the recent burglaries. Three guns that were stolen from unlocked cars, however, remain unaccounted for.

The department urges gun owners not to leave their weapons in their vehicles overnight, especially unlocked vehicles.

Wallos, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary to a motor vehicle. He’s not free on $1,000 bond. Additional charges are pending against him.

Owens, 18, is still sought by police. A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Detectives are in the process of identifying additional suspects and expect to make several more arrests.