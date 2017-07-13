Watch the epic total solar eclipse with a view of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bridge Building in downtown Nashville is hosting a viewing party for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

The once-in-a-lifetime celestial event happens early afternoon on Monday, Aug. 21. It’s the first time a total solar eclipse has crossed the United States since 1918, and the first time Middle Tennessee has been in one’s path in nearly 500 years.

And now you can witness the historic moment from the Bridge Building, a revamped historic space with sweeping views of Music City’s skyline.

The viewing party begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. The eclipse will reach totality at 1:28 p.m. and last nearly two minutes.

There will be a cash bar, solar glasses for sale, and concessions at the event, which is free and open to the public.

The Bridge Building is located at 2 Victory Ave. Click here to see the event on Facebook.

