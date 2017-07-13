UT, Vanderbilt to help study Haslam’s higher education push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Vanderbilt University will help study results from Gov. Bill Haslam’s initiatives to increase the percentage of residents with higher education degrees.

The University of Tennessee says its Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research will study Haslam’s “Drive to 55” alongside Vanderbilt’s Peabody College of Education and Human Development and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

The Smith Richardson Foundation’s $400,000 project grant will help establish the Tennessee Postsecondary Evaluation and Analysis Research Lab.