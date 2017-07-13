Teens ages 13, 14 charged in 6 Clarksville car burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville say two young teenagers were charged in six car burglaries that happened earlier this month.

According to a press release, the burglaries took place in the Applegrove subdivision between July 3 and July 4.

Police say the teenagers, ages 13 and 14, live near the subdivision. They walked around between midnight and 3 a.m. looking for unlocked cars.

The two are accused of stealing over $4,000 in various items, including purses, wallets, a gun, and accessories, as well as over $200 in cash.

Some of the stolen property was recovered and returned.

The identities of the teens and their exact charges won’t be released due to their age.