Suspect wanted in violent armed robbery of Clarksville gas station

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One suspect has been arrested and another is at large after the violent armed robbery at a Clarksville gas station earlier this month.

It happened at the Excell Market on Ashland City Road on July 1 around 8:45 p.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said two men demanded employees open the register and load a trash bag with money from the register and the safe.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects hold a gun to the back of a customer’s head and order him to lay on the ground.

Four customers inside the store at the time were forced into a bathroom at gunpoint while one who walked in the store during the robbery also had a gun held to his head and was forced in the bathroom.

A sixth customer who was in the parking lot was forced inside the store as the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects took $7,437 in cash, $4, 255 in checks and credit card receipts, eight cartons of cigarettes, eight boxes of cigars. They also took cell phones and $660 from customers in the store.

Antonio Grooms, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of aggravated assault and theft of property. His bond is $1,250,000.

James Williams, 20, remains at large and is wanted for three counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of aggravated assault and theft of property in connection with this crime. Total bond for these warrants is $1,250,000.

Williams has additional warrants on file for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of theft of property, theft of a motor vehicle, schedule VI drugs, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and evading arrest. Total bond for these warrants is $360,000.

Williams also has a hold without bond warrant for violation of probation.

Anyone with information on the location of Williams is asked to call 911 or Investigator Geoff Blanchard at 931-648-0611 ext. 13408.