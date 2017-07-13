Suspect sought after fleeing from police twice in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to hit an officer with their car and was able to evade arrest in West Nashville early Thursday morning.

It began when a Metro officer tried to stop the car on Charlotte Avenue near 33rd Avenue North around midnight.

While the officer was outside his patrol car, the suspect swerved at him in what police believe was an attempt to hit the officer. The suspect was then able to get away from police.

An officer spotted the same vehicle on Charlotte Avenue near the Nashville West shopping center around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police said the suspect pulled over before the officer could even approach but then began driving away in an erratic manner.

The officer used their radio to alert officers the suspect was headed their way, which is when waiting officers deployed spike strips to prevent the suspect from fleeing.

The spike strips stopped the car and the suspect ran from the vehicle and into a nearby wooded area.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot into the woods but were unable to locate him.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.