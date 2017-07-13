Police search for missing pregnant 24-year-old in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are hoping the public can help find a pregnant 24-year-old who is due to give birth soon.

Passion Johnson was last seen Wednesday night around 9:15 when she was at a friend’s Jackson Street apartment.

Metro police say officers searched for her overnight and on Thursday but didn’t find her.

Johnson is a black woman who stands 5 feet 3 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has been wearing her hair in long braids. She has a nose ring and arm and chest tattoos.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows her whereabouts is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or missing person detectives at 615-862-7329.