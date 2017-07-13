Police: Man breaks into Ashland City home while high on synthetic drug

A mother and bail bondsmen teamed up with Ashland City police to arrest an alleged home invasion suspect.

It happened early Wednesday morning when the man was discovered inside a home where a 13-year-old girl was fast asleep.

Tony Nicholson told News 2 from the Cheatham County jail that he was so high on a synthetic drug, he didn’t know where he was or what he was doing.

“I really didn’t know what was going on,” he explained. “I was trying to comprehend in my mind and I couldn’t understand reality, what was real and what was fake.”

Nicholson is now charged with aggravated burglary.

“I thought I was at my buddy’s house, and I went into the basement and sat down,” he said.

“I want to say sorry to the family and to my family for embarrassing my children,” he added.

The 32-year-old is accused of breaking into Candice Beasley’s house. The mother-of-two says it was scary since her teenager was home alone.

“I was scared, didn’t know what happened in the house. I needed to get to my daughter who was there asleep,” she said.

Nicholson told News 2 someone he loves and trusts injected him with what he thought was meth, but it was really a synthetic drug like bath salts called flakka.

“I ran for eight hours straight,” he said, later explaining, “By morning time, I was still hallucinating so bad I thought a chase was going on.”

Eventually he gave up peacefully, surrendering bail bondsman Hank Salyer.

“I said, ‘Put your body on the car, your hands behind your back, and don’t move or I’ll bust your head,’” relayed Salyer.

The mother said Nicholson is lucky she wasn’t home when he came in unannounced.

“You are luck to be alive. Had I been there when he came in, I would have shot and killed him. I’d have taken one look at him and knew he had no business in there and was there to hurt us,” Beasley told News 2.

Nicholson says the arrest has taught him a lesson.

“It’s showing me the opportunity today. I am done with methamphetamine,” he explained.

When News 2 spoke with him, he was in the process of making bond and was going to check into rehab immediately.

In checking his criminal history, Nicholson has multiple arrests in multiple counties. In Nashville alone, he has a dozen or more charges for theft, weapons, drugs, and assault.