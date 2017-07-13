PENCIL Foundation hosts back-to-school supply bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The PENCIL Foundation is celebrating 35 years of helping connect community resources to Metro schools.

To celebrate, the foundation is hosting a birthday bash at Richland Park Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be music, food truck and family-friendly activities. The first 500 people to donate $5 worth of school supplies to the LP PENCIL Box will receive a free scoop of Jeni’s ice cream.

The foundation is in need of anti-bacterial wipes, boxes of tissues, boxes of pencils, staples and 3-hole punches.

In 2016, PENCIL handed out more than $700,000 worth of school supplies to Metro teachers.

PENCIL serves all 89,000 students attending Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Click here for more info.