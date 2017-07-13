Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Old Hickory Steakhouse in Opryland Hotel scored 98.

Subway on Elliston Place off West End Avenue scored 99.

Panera Bread on North Gallatin Road in Madison scored 100.

A reinspection of Steak Plus Pizza on Hamilton Crossing scored 92.

Gerst Haus in East Nashville scored 90 during its reinspection after not passing two previous inspections.

Tune in every week for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.