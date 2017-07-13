Mayor Barry excited about old Greer Stadium plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There has been a lot of ideas for what to do with the Sounds old Greer Stadium.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said Thursday afternoon she is excited about the latest proposal.

Music producer T. Bone Burnett wants to turn the site in South Nashville into a green space that also includes retail space, restaurants, and shops.

“So part of the process for re-imagining Greer Stadium, which is a crumbling infrastructure with an aging facility on it and lots of parking lots, is to create more green space,” said Mayor Barry. “Cloud Hill did a proposal, which was approved through the process, and now that will go to Metro Council and to the Parks Board for consideration. I think it’s a very exciting proposal. It does a lot of what we want in Nashville, including bringing a lot of green space to that site.”

The goal is to also transform nearby Negley Park.

The entire project would cost $100 million.

As Mayor Barry mentioned, the Metro Council would still have to approve the plan, but Burnett’s goal is to have construction complete by 2021.