Law enforcement monitor violent juvenile sex offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Finding out if a registered sex offender lives in your neighborhood is as easy as searching for their name or even scanning a map.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) offers both online for free. https://www.tn.gov/tbi/section/tennessee-sex-offender-registry

Like registered adults, juvenile offenders are still monitored by law enforcement and have to routinely check in.

But the laws are different for the juveniles.

Detective Lisa Byington works sex crimes for the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

She says the records of violent juvenile sex offenders are confidential.

“It’s guarded information,” said Detective Byington. “Because they’re minors, their information is protected. It’s just how the law works.”

And while adult sex offenders are restricted from going to schools or parks, juveniles on the registry don’t have those restrictions.

“When it comes to a juvenile, they’re allowed to be in parks,” Byington said. “They’re allowed to go to those schools.”

There’s also no way to know if a violent juvenile sex offender attends your child’s school.

Still, those juveniles on the registry only make up a tiny fraction of the population.

The TBI says the tally from the latest annual report indicates there are 293 juveniles on the Juvenile Sex Offender Registry