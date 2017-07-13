First retailers at One Bellevue Place to open this month

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After closing its doors nine years ago, the new One Bellevue Place is set to reopen.

The mall sat empty for years before being demolished in August 2015. Now, in a few weeks, the first restaurants and grocery stores will open to the community.

Residents living in the area are excited about the progress that crews are making on the center.

“We love the idea of having additional stores,” said Joan Sanders.

Chili’s is the first restaurant to open on July 31, 2017. Next, Sprouts, a farmer’s market style grocery store, will open on August 2.

Not only is One Bellevue Place going to be home to restaurants, retail and residential, but there will also be a hotel and a movie theater right in the middle.

Councilwoman Sheri Weiner said by transforming 75 acres of land, they are laying the bricks for a strong Bellevue community.

“You build a community by having great families, great entertainment, great restaurants and fabulous destination,” she said.

Kenneth Guerin knows what the area was like when the mall was open and was prosperous. He lived through the downfall and demolition. Still, he said he is on the fence about the new project.

“What I don’t like is these stack and pack mentality. I like it and I don’t like it. It is sort of this love-hate relationship,” he explained.

Weiner said the next phase to open will include stores like Michaels, PetSmart and Home Goods, which will all open this fall.

“We are literally going to have something for everybody,” said Weiner.

The rest of the pieces will come together next year.

“I think you’ll see everything else start folding in during spring of 2018.”

Weiner said she is ready to see what the new development does for the community.

“Energy, participation, activity, increased property values,” she said.

Click here for a complete list of stores and restaurants that will soon be opened at the mall.