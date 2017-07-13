Families take advantage of chance to play soccer on pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Families took advantage of an opportunity to play soccer on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville Thursday.

The International Champions Cup hosted the free event Thursday to help build excitement for the Tottenham vs. Manchester City game at Nissan Stadium later this month.

News 2 spoke with the head coach of the Nashville Soccer Club to see how the July 29 game will impact the city’s chances of getting a pro soccer team.

“It’s just another opportunity and another tick that says to MLS we’re ready,” explained head coach Gary Smith. “There’s no doubt in my mind that this city is ready, it’s not just about the team, it’s about the infrastructure of the city itself, it’s the vibrant nature and the undercurrent that we’ve already seen with the Predators. You know we are another part of that movement in the city. As I said, there is absolutely no doubt in mind that we are ready for the next step.”

So far, about 44,000 tickets have been sold to the Premier League game. Officials hope to sell at least 60,000.

To buy tickets, click here.