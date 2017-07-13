Driver injured by flying plywood on I-65 South

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drive was injured after an unsecured piece of plywood crashed through the window of a box truck on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin police reported it happened in the southbound lanes near Murfreesboro Road around 2 p.m.

The plywood flew off a trailer being towed by a white SUV and smashed through the cab of the truck, injuring the driver, according to police.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not released.

A second car was also damaged by the airborne plywood.

The driver of the SUV did not stop and an investigation is underway to determine their identity and if they realized what had occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-794-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone with information.