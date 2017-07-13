Deputy wounded at 100 Oaks Mall shooting moves to rehab

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some encouraging news for the Roberston County deputy

Robertson County Sheriff Bill Holt told News 2 that Deputy Josh Wiley has been moved to a rehabilitation center.

Wiley has greatly improved, but he still faces a long road.

Sheriff Holt said Wiley’s settling in well and following doctor’s orders 100 percent.

Wiley faces more surgeries in the next few months.

Doctors have given no firm timetable for full recovery.